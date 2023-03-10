‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 2 Deep Dive, Plus Katee Sackhoff



They call it a mine, but we call it a deep dive! Mal and Jo are back with another deep dive into the latest episode of The Mandalorian (18:44). Ben Lindbergh also joins the pod to talk about the lore of the planet Mandalore (44:00). And later they are joined by Bo Katan herself, Katee Sackhoff, to discuss her character’s arc, along with how to pose on a throne (02:04:02).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Guests: Ben Lindbergh and Katee Sackhoff

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts