 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 2 Deep Dive, Plus Katee Sackhoff

Mal and Jo talk all things ‘The Mandalorian’ and are joined by Bo Katan herself, Katee Sackhoff, to discuss the intricacies of her character

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and Ben Lindbergh
Disney+


They call it a mine, but we call it a deep dive! Mal and Jo are back with another deep dive into the latest episode of The Mandalorian (18:44). Ben Lindbergh also joins the pod to talk about the lore of the planet Mandalore (44:00). And later they are joined by Bo Katan herself, Katee Sackhoff, to discuss her character’s arc, along with how to pose on a throne (02:04:02).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guests: Ben Lindbergh and Katee Sackhoff
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

Bears Trade First Overall Pick to the Panthers

Chicago sent its first overall pick in the 2023 draft to the Carolina for two first-round picks, two second-rounders and D.J. Moore—what should they do moving forward?

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

What You Need to Know About the Panthers’ Trade Up for the No. 1 Pick

The Chicago Bears secured quite a haul from Carolina in exchange for the first pick in the 2023 draft. But do the Panthers even know which QB they want?

By Steven Ruiz

Instant Reactions: Chicago Bears Trade No. 1 Overall Pick to Carolina Panthers

Breaking down who won the trade, who the Panthers will take at first overall, D.J. Moore’s fit in Chicago, and more

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

The ‘Cheap Heat’ Friday Something: ‘WrestleMania’ 2023 Excitement Levels

Rosenberg and Diperstein talk MJF’s heel moves, some memories from last year, mailbag, and more

By Peter Rosenberg

The Top 100 (and Counting) NFL Free Agents of 2023

The Ringer has surveyed the field of NFL players who are set to hit free agency this month. Which players will have the most active markets? Who could be a value signing? We’ve ranked them, from 1 to 100.

By Sheil Kapadia

Adam Gopnik on Acting in ‘Tár,’ Writing for The New Yorker, and 50 Years of Jets Fandom

Bryan also talks to Adam about his relationship with sports media

By Bryan Curtis