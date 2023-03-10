 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Instant Reactions: Chicago Bears Trade No. 1 Overall Pick to Carolina Panthers

Breaking down who won the trade, who the Panthers will take at first overall, D.J. Moore’s fit in Chicago, and more

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images


March Madness begins. We break down every angle of the Panthers trading up with the Bears for the no. 1 overall pick in the draft, including who won the trade, who the Panthers will take at first overall, D.J. Moore’s fit in Chicago, what this says about the Bears’ future with Justin Fields, and more.

Check out The Ringer’s 2023 NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

