Instant Reactions: Chicago Bears Trade No. 1 Overall Pick to Carolina Panthers



March Madness begins. We break down every angle of the Panthers trading up with the Bears for the no. 1 overall pick in the draft, including who won the trade, who the Panthers will take at first overall, D.J. Moore’s fit in Chicago, what this says about the Bears’ future with Justin Fields, and more.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck

