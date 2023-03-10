 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Sushi Terrorism,” Wolverine’s Diet, and Jacoby’s Guacamole Redemption

Plus, Juliet and Jacoby discuss Ariana Madix’s post-scandal meal and wonder why a box of Girl Scout cookies is selling for hundreds of dollars online

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Chicken Wings, Avocado Prices Down 20% Ahead Of Super Bowl


This week, Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on Ariana Madix’s post-scandal meal, discuss how to lose weight eating McDonald’s, and wonder why a box of Girl Scout cookies is selling for hundreds of dollars online. For this week’s Taste Test, Jacoby once again tries to make a suitable guacamole. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and react to some Listener Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

