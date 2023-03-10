“Sushi Terrorism,” Wolverine’s Diet, and Jacoby’s Guacamole Redemption



This week, Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on Ariana Madix’s post-scandal meal, discuss how to lose weight eating McDonald’s, and wonder why a box of Girl Scout cookies is selling for hundreds of dollars online. For this week’s Taste Test, Jacoby once again tries to make a suitable guacamole. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and react to some Listener Food News.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

