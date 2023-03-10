 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LaVine on a Tear, More Surgeries for Lonzo, and NFL Draft Talk With Danny Kelly

Plus, Jason explains why the Bears need to hit on all their draft picks

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bulls v Denver Nuggets Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason tries to remember the last time both the Knicks and Kings were good, then talks about Zach LaVine’s performance as of late (01:13). Also, Jason opens up about the news of Lonzo Ball likely having to get a third knee surgery (16:51). The Ringer’s own Danny Kelly joins the show to discuss all things NFL draft (25:56). They talk about Will Anderson’s fit in NFL schemes, Bryce Young’s size concerns, Anthony Richardson’s potential, and more. Next, Jason explains why the Bears need to hit on all their draft picks (45:47).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Danny Kelly
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, Tony Gill

