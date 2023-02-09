UFC 284 Preview: Can Alex Volkanovski Pull Off the Massive Upset Against Islam Makhachev?



In a groundbreaking episode of the program, Ariel, Chuck, Petesy, and TST walk you through all of the story lines surrounding Saturday’s UFC 284 main event between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski. The guys discuss:

• The facets of the main event we’re most looking forward to (7:24)

• Disrespect for the no. 1 ranked fighter in the world, which devolves into a classic 3PAC debate (24:52)

• Why Ariel feels we could be on the cusp of another Leon Edwards–style moment on Saturday

• If Khabib Nurmagomedov’s absence from Makhachev’s corner will impact this fight

• Whether a Volkanovski win would be the biggest victory in UFC title history (37:08)

• Official predictions for the main event … which may surprise you (42:47)

Plus, the guys break down the co-main event (50:45) before touching on Khamzat Chimaev calling out Robert Whittaker, Gamebred Boxing, and more.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

