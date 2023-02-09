 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chuck Klosterman on TV Franchises, Passive Consumption, and Dream Sequences

Plus, Alison Brie on her new movie, ‘Somebody I Used to Know’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Andy is joined by Chuck Klosterman to talk about how, inspired by Yellowstone, more and more networks are looking to franchise their TV shows (1:00), as well as what his TV-watching habits have looked like lately (17:39). Then, Chris is joined by Alison Brie to talk about her new movie, Somebody I Used to Know, and how it’s not the traditional rom-com (1:01:39).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guests: Chuck Klosterman and Alison Brie
Producer: Kaya McMullen

