Chuck Klosterman on TV Franchises, Passive Consumption, and Dream Sequences

Andy is joined by Chuck Klosterman to talk about how, inspired by Yellowstone, more and more networks are looking to franchise their TV shows (1:00), as well as what his TV-watching habits have looked like lately (17:39). Then, Chris is joined by Alison Brie to talk about her new movie, Somebody I Used to Know, and how it’s not the traditional rom-com (1:01:39).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guests: Chuck Klosterman and Alison Brie
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS