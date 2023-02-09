 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Power Hour: Offseason Rodgers, Payton in Denver, and Derek Carr’s Next Move

The guys power rank the top non–Super-Bowl-related stories from around the league

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Denver Broncos Introduce Sean Payton as Head Coach Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images


We power rank the top non–Super-Bowl-related stories from around the league, including Aaron Rodgers’s darkroom retreat, Derek Carr’s visit to the Saints, Sean Payton as the new alpha dog in Denver, the Chargers snatching up Kellen Moore, LeBron James breaking the NBA all-time scoring record, and more.

Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

