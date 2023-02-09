 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Bowl Observations, Aaron Rodgers Darkness Retreat, and Don’t Trade for Derek Carr

And later discussed: Is it possible we’ll end up seeing a trick play in Super Bowl LVII?

By Sheil Kapadia and Lindsay Jones
Sheil is joined by The Ringer’s Lindsay Jones to discuss their Super Bowl week observations (1:37). Then they run through some recent news items, including Aaron Rodgers’s four-day darkness retreat, Derek Carr’s visit with the Saints, and how the Sean Payton–Russell Wilson dynamic will work in Denver (9:16). They wrap up by talking about the possibility of seeing a trick play in the Super Bowl (41:26).

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Lindsay Jones
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

