Filed under:

Why Zach Is a Good Bachelor (and Much More) With Dave Neal

There’s also talk of Christina’s tragic fall in the ‘Bachelor’ house, Katie’s possible veneers, Jess’s facial expressions, and more!

By Juliet Litman
ABC


Juliet is back and joined by comedian and fellow Bachelor recapper, Dave Neal, to discuss Bachelor news and the third episode in Season 27 of The Bachelor. The Bachelor recap veterans discuss all there is to know about Christina and her tragic fall in the Bachelor house, Katie’s possible veneers, Jess’s facial expressions, their overall thoughts on this season so far, and much more!

Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Dave Neal
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

