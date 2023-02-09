 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to Write a Hit Rom-Com

Plus, writer and director Aline Brosh McKenna on her new Netflix movie ‘Your Place or Mine’ with Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher

By Matthew Belloni
Netflix


Matt is joined by writer director Aline Brosh McKenna, writer of hits like The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses, to talk about why the romantic comedy genre is in a weird place right now, why movies of this genre are not in theaters anymore, whether a rom-com can still break new movie stars, the state of the business for writers in Hollywood, and her new Netflix movie Your Place or Mine with Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

Click here for a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ...

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Aline Brosh McKenna
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Jordan Mailata’s Unprecedented NFL Journey Is a Blueprint for International Players

The Philadelphia Eagles’ hulking Australian left tackle was drafted into the NFL five years ago with no football experience. In a sport that prizes unique size, the NFL hopes to find more foreign athletes like him.

By Rodger Sherman

Super Bowl LVII Preview With Domonique Foxworth

Bakari and Domonique discuss his transition from player to ESPN analyst and look ahead at this Sunday’s Super Bowl

By Bakari Sellers

Part 1: A Bombshell KD to Suns Trade With Ryen Russillo

Bill and Ryen discuss their reactions to the Phoenix Suns trading for Kevin Durant—including whether this makes Phoenix title favorites and where this ranks among the biggest trade hauls of the last 10 years

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo

The Man Behind a Decade of the Eagles’ Dominant Offensive Line Play

Jeff Stoutland, the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line coach, has survived two head-coaching changes and has helped build the rushing attack that’s guided the franchise to a second Super Bowl appearance in five years. What’s his secret?

By Ben Solak

Mark Noble: The BEST Thing About Being Retired ...

West Ham legend Mark Noble drops in to talk old stories as an Iron and his future with the club

By Ben Foster

LGBTQ+ History Month Special: Gay Icons and Iconic Moments

Flo, Becky, and Jessy chat through some of their favorite queer icons and reflect on some of the heartwarming and funny gay moments in women’s football through the years

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes