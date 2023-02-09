How to Write a Hit Rom-Com



Matt is joined by writer director Aline Brosh McKenna, writer of hits like The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses, to talk about why the romantic comedy genre is in a weird place right now, why movies of this genre are not in theaters anymore, whether a rom-com can still break new movie stars, the state of the business for writers in Hollywood, and her new Netflix movie Your Place or Mine with Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

