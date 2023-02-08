Jerry Ferrara on the Knicks, Raheem Mostert Talks Angry Runs, and How the Giants Close the Gap With Julian Love

(0:41) — JERRY FERRARA: Actor Jerry Ferrara returns to the show to discuss his golf outing with JJ, his thoughts on the Knicks, Jalen Brunson, and Daniel Jones’s contract.
(17:35) — JULIAN LOVE: NY Giants DB Julian Love joins the show to discuss the Giants’ breakout season, Daniel Jones, and his thoughts on the Eagles.
(29:48) — RAHEEM MOSTERT: Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert discusses the Dolphins ’22 campaign, his angry runs, and Robert Saleh.
We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.
Follow JJ on Spotify Live!
Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Jerry Ferrara, Raheem Mostert, and Julian Love
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Subscribe: Spotify