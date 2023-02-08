 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jerry Ferrara on the Knicks, Raheem Mostert Talks Angry Runs, and How the Giants Close the Gap With Julian Love

The ‘Entourage’ actor joins to discuss New York sports

By John Jastremski
Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images


(0:41) — JERRY FERRARA: Actor Jerry Ferrara returns to the show to discuss his golf outing with JJ, his thoughts on the Knicks, Jalen Brunson, and Daniel Jones’s contract.
(17:35) — JULIAN LOVE: NY Giants DB Julian Love joins the show to discuss the Giants’ breakout season, Daniel Jones, and his thoughts on the Eagles.
(29:48) — RAHEEM MOSTERT: Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert discusses the Dolphins ’22 campaign, his angry runs, and Robert Saleh.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Jerry Ferrara, Raheem Mostert, and Julian Love
Producer: Stefan Anderson

