Phil Simms, Dan Orlovsky, and Deebo Samuel: Slow News Day’s Super Bowl Wednesday

Kevin is joined by: CBS’s Phil Simms to talk Patrick Mahomes’s influence on future generations of quarterbacks and what he thinks TV analysts need to do a better job at (0:34), ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky to discuss a possible Aaron Rodgers move to the Jets and his advice for journalists (23:44), and 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel to explain what makes his head coach Kyle Shanahan great and how excited he is to see Eagles receiver AJ Brown in the Super Bowl (40:51).
Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Phil Simms, Dan Orlovsky, and Deebo Samuel
Producers: Richie Bozek and Cory McConnell
Subscribe: Spotify