The Super Bowl of Sports Radio With Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and Mike Felger

Bryan talks to Mad Dog about his career as a radio host and his favorite thing about radio before discussing Tom Brady and Bill Belichick with Mike

By Bryan Curtis
SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIII Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM


Bryan is joined on Radio Row by Chris “Mad Dog” Russo of Sirius XM to talk about his career as a radio host, from the biggest media transitions throughout the year to his favorite thing about radio, and about his recent reunion with Mike Francesa on First Take (1:45). Later, Bryan is joined by Sports Hub radio host Mike Felger to dive into his career covering Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, finding his niche on air, and radio’s competitive edge compared to other mediums (21:12).

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guests: Chris Russo and Mike Felger
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

