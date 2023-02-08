The Super Bowl of Sports Radio With Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and Mike Felger



Bryan is joined on Radio Row by Chris “Mad Dog” Russo of Sirius XM to talk about his career as a radio host, from the biggest media transitions throughout the year to his favorite thing about radio, and about his recent reunion with Mike Francesa on First Take (1:45). Later, Bryan is joined by Sports Hub radio host Mike Felger to dive into his career covering Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, finding his niche on air, and radio’s competitive edge compared to other mediums (21:12).

Host: Bryan Curtis

Guests: Chris Russo and Mike Felger

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

