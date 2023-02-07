Super Bowl Preview: Eagles Fraud Watch, Mahomes Mt. Rushmore, and the BK Whopper Guys



Live from Phoenix, we kick off Super Bowl week with our full game preview, including an Eagles fraud-watch check-in, which injury matters more to Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, Mahomes’s all-time ranking if he wins on Sunday, analytics vs. gut, and Rihanna’s halftime performance set list. We then chat with the twisted minds behind the viral Burger King Whopper ad campaign that has taken over the world these past few weeks.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck

