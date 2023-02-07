 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Bowl Preview: Eagles Fraud Watch, Mahomes Mt. Rushmore, and the BK Whopper Guys

The guys also discuss the quarterback injuries that might affect Sunday’s game

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


Live from Phoenix, we kick off Super Bowl week with our full game preview, including an Eagles fraud-watch check-in, which injury matters more to Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, Mahomes’s all-time ranking if he wins on Sunday, analytics vs. gut, and Rihanna’s halftime performance set list. We then chat with the twisted minds behind the viral Burger King Whopper ad campaign that has taken over the world these past few weeks.

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

