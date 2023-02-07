Celtics Trade Deadline Intel With Keith Smith



Brian starts with Tom Brady’s interview with Bill Belichick and looks back at their relationship in recent years (0:30). Then, he chats with Spotrac’s Keith Smith about the upcoming NBA trade deadline, the Kevin Durant trade rumors, and other moves the Celtics may make (19:00). Finally, Brian takes a listener call, and gives out his top five best trade deadline moves from the Boston teams (48:45).

