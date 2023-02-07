 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celtics Trade Deadline Intel With Keith Smith

Plus, Brian talks about Tom Brady’s interview with Bill Belichick and looks back at their relationship in recent years

By Brian Barrett
Brian starts with Tom Brady’s interview with Bill Belichick and looks back at their relationship in recent years (0:30). Then, he chats with Spotrac’s Keith Smith about the upcoming NBA trade deadline, the Kevin Durant trade rumors, and other moves the Celtics may make (19:00). Finally, Brian takes a listener call, and gives out his top five best trade deadline moves from the Boston teams (48:45).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Keith Smith
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

