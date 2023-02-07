Eagles Offense vs. Chiefs Defense Preview and Media Night Recap



Ben and Sheil are coming to you live from Arizona fresh off media night and ready to discuss the matchups ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Today they look at the Eagles offense vs. Chiefs defense. How aggressive must the Eagles offense be knowing that Patrick Mahomes is on the other side for the Chiefs? What should the game plan be to try to contain All-Pro DT Chris Jones? Will the Eagles have to air it out knowing Jalen Hurts’s deep ball hasn’t been the same since suffering a shoulder injury? Also, could we see an offensive lineman win Super Bowl MVP for the first time ever?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Cliff Augustin

