Tales From Super Bowl LVII Media Night. Plus, Jared Goff on Dan Campbell, the 2022 Lions Season, and Planning a Wedding.

The Uncomfortable, Messy Truth of Watching This NFL Season The enduring stories of the NFL 2022 season center on the health of Damar Hamlin and Tua Tagovailoa and the misbehavior of Deshaun Watson and Dan Snyder. Yet on the cusp of the Super Bowl, the NFL seems nowhere near an existential crisis. If those ugly headlines won’t force a moral reckoning, what will?