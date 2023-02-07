 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tales From Super Bowl LVII Media Night. Plus, Jared Goff on Dan Campbell, the 2022 Lions Season, and Planning a Wedding.

Goff also talks about the differences between Los Angeles and Detroit fans

By Kevin Clark, Lindsay Jones, and Rodger Sherman

Kevin is joined by The Ringer’s Lindsay Jones and Rodger Sherman on radio row after media night to share everything they saw, their favorite moments of the night, and everything they learned (and didn’t learn) about Sunday’s game (1:58). Then, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff joins to discuss the Lions’ 2022 season, the differences between Los Angeles and Detroit fans, and much more (23:05).

Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Lindsay Jones, Rodger Sherman, and Jared Goff
Producers: Richie Bozek, Ronak Nair, Cory McConnell

