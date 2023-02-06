 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Death and “Rebirth” of Showtime

Matt and Lucas Shaw talk Paramount Global’s strategy and give their takes on the future of Showtime

By Matthew Belloni
Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the latest casualty of the streaming wars, Showtime, which was effectively killed last week when its owner, Paramount Global, rebranded the network to Paramount+ with Showtime. The network is drastically changing its linear strategy and has announced a slate of Yellowstone-like spin-off shows of its biggest Showtime hits, like Billions and Dexter. Matt and Lucas dissect if this is a smart business move, if this is actually a sign of a new beginning for Showtime, and who might be next on the streaming-wars chopping block.

Click here for a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Fantasy Wrestling Trades Before the NBA Trade Deadline

The guys also discuss the fallout between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 3 more

How the Kyrie Trade Impacts Card Prices

Mike and Jesse talk through the Kyrie Irving trade and make Super Bowl predictions

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Kyrie Irving Is a Dallas Maverick, KD’s Next Landing Spot, and the Off-Court Antics of Ja Morant

Logan and Raja discuss Kevin Durant trade rumors ahead of the deadline

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

The Grammys, Bennifer Drama, and Lily Allen’s Architectural Digest Tour

Juliet and Amanda give their thoughts on the Grammys, all the speculation behind Ben and Jennifer’s supposed argument, and Lily Allen and David Harbour’s Architectural Digest tour

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

The Market for Kyrie, Steph’s Injury, and the Trade Deadline With Anthony Slater. Plus, Mahomes Stories and Super Bowl Picks With Mitchell Schwartz.

Ryen discusses the Kyrie Irving trade to the Dallas Mavericks and the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles

By Ryen Russillo

Live From Radio Row! Tom Brady vs. Greg Olsen, Farewell Gawker 2.0, and the Death of the Super Bowl Party.

Bryan and Jason Gay talk Tom Brady’s future at Fox, the sale of the National Enquirer, and the future of the Super Bowl party

By Bryan Curtis