The Death and “Rebirth” of Showtime



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the latest casualty of the streaming wars, Showtime, which was effectively killed last week when its owner, Paramount Global, rebranded the network to Paramount+ with Showtime. The network is drastically changing its linear strategy and has announced a slate of Yellowstone-like spin-off shows of its biggest Showtime hits, like Billions and Dexter. Matt and Lucas dissect if this is a smart business move, if this is actually a sign of a new beginning for Showtime, and who might be next on the streaming-wars chopping block.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

