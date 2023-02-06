Kicking Off Super Bowl Week With Mina Kimes



Super Bowl week is upon us, and what better way to start the week than podding with ESPN NFL analyst and writer Mina Kimes? Mina, Sheil, and Ben discuss a variety of things heading into Super Bowl LVII, including Jalen Hurts throwing the deep ball with a possibly injured shoulder, the post–Tyreke Hill era Chiefs, and what the game plan should be to try and limit Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. They also debate proper house temperatures and when to wear jeans.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Guest: Mina Kimes

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Subscribe: Spotify