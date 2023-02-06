 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kicking Off Super Bowl Week With Mina Kimes

Mina, Sheil, and Ben discuss Jalen Hurts throwing deep with a possibly injured shoulder, the post–Tyreke Hill era Chiefs, and what the game plan should be to try and limit Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images


Super Bowl week is upon us, and what better way to start the week than podding with ESPN NFL analyst and writer Mina Kimes? Mina, Sheil, and Ben discuss a variety of things heading into Super Bowl LVII, including Jalen Hurts throwing the deep ball with a possibly injured shoulder, the post–Tyreke Hill era Chiefs, and what the game plan should be to try and limit Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. They also debate proper house temperatures and when to wear jeans.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Guest: Mina Kimes
Producer: Cliff Augustin

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

Will the Homegrown Grizzlies Resist the Urge to Trade?

The Memphis Grizzlies’ young nucleus has taken another leap this season, but are they good enough to get the Grizzlies to the Finals? With so many prospects and picks and the deadline looming, the temptation to deal could be strong.

By Seerat Sohi

Greg Olsen’s Improvement Is No Match for Tom Brady’s Star Power

Olsen has made great strides as part of Fox’s no. 1 NFL broadcast crew. But that position was never guaranteed, especially not after Brady’s retirement.

By Bryan Curtis

Dissecting the D’s in Philly and K.C. Plus, the Derek Carr Conundrum, the Panthers’ Rising Stock, and More Big Takeaways Heading Into Super Bowl LVII.

Sheil and Ben also discuss how the Broncos’ hiring of Sean Payton could signal that the arrow is pointing up in Denver

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Kyrie’s Fallout With Kristian Winfield and How Soon Is Too Soon? 

Jason is joined by Kristian Winfield from the New York Daily News after the Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Mavs

By Jason Goff

Super Bowl Cheat Sheet: 25 Things You Need to Know About the Eagles and Chiefs

As Super Bowl week begins, The Ringer presents an analytical deep dive into the most important players and matchups that will define the biggest game of the NFL season

By Sheil Kapadia

Always Give Pedro Pascal a Sidekick

‘The Last of Us’ is further evidence that Pascal does some of his best work when paired with another person—or adorable alien, for that matter

By Miles Surrey