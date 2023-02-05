 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Conor McGregor Is Back … Or Is He? Plus, Fedor’s Sad Farewell and Taylor-Serrano 2 Is Set.

Can McGregor curry favor with the public by helping bring Taylor-Serrano 2 to Croke Park?

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images


Following a jam-packed night of combat sports, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy take to Spotify Live to discuss:

  • Fedor Emelianenko’s upsetting first-round loss to Ryan Bader in the final fight of the MMA legend’s career (3:00)
  • Bellator’s CBS debut and whether tonight helped or hurt the Bellator brand
  • Can Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen beat UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira? (26:45)
  • Amanda Serrano’s win tonight and the announcement that she and Irish boxing phenom Katie Taylor will rematch in Dublin in May (32:58)
  • Today’s breaking news about Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler coaching The Ultimate Fighter, and why Petesy doesn’t think the season will actually conclude with McGregor and Chandler fighting one another (40:58)
  • Whether The Ultimate Fighter is actually the best avenue for bringing McGregor back

Plus: Can McGregor curry favor with the public by helping bring Taylor-Serrano 2 to Croke Park?

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

