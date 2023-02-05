Craig Mazin on ‘The Last of Us’



Larry is joined by Emmy Award-winning writer and director Craig Mazin to talk about his newest venture, The Last of Us, on HBO. They begin their conversation by breaking down the synopsis of both the series and the popular video game it’s based upon, while also touching on Craig’s relationship with each. Next, they discuss the obstacles and advantages of making comedies, the flexibility of comedic actors, and how to create an adaptation of a video game that already has a rabid fanbase intimately familiar with the source material (8:10). Craig then talks about his experiences making a show about a fungal pandemic while living through a viral one, and how he was able to express complex emotional themes within the chaos of a zombie-infested post-apocalyptic plotline (21:23). This leads to a conversation about humanity’s relationship to sickness, its dependence on religion, and the future of shows based upon video game franchises (37:19). Craig and Larry end the pod by discussing Mazin’s entry into the world of screenwriting, exploring some of the most frequently asked questions by aspiring writers, and assessing the state of the Writer’s Guild (47:11).

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Craig Mazin

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

