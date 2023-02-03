Adam Levine’s Third Baby, Olivia Culpo’s Reality Show, and Beyoncé‘s Dubai Adventure

Adam Levine’s third child is here, but no news yet on whether he named it after the woman he had an alleged affair with (1:00). Olivia Culpo’s new reality show, The Culpo Sisters, is actually pretty good (8:49). This week’s Cringe Mode is Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, featuring Oscar nominee Austin Butler (19:43). And did Beyoncé get chased by a camel while she was in Dubai (43:20)?
Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
