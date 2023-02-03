 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Grubhub Spending Spree, “Burrito Season,” and Comparing Sprite and Starry

Juliet and Jacoby break down a string of food heists in Canada, wonder about the discovery of a 5000-year-old tavern, discuss Nancy Pelosi’s diet, and more

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Amazon And Grubhub Join In New Delivery Service Deal For Prime Members Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images


Juliet and Jacoby break down a string of food heists in Canada, wonder about the discovery of a 5000-year-old tavern, and discuss Nancy Pelosi’s diet. For this week’s Taste Test, they compare the taste of Starry to Sprite. Finally, they close the showing by sharing their Personal Food News and answering a listener-submitted question.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

