James Jones on Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, Coach O’Toole Talks Pitt’s Hot Start, and Zach Braziller Assesses the Knicks’ Close Games



(2:09) — KNICKS: The Knicks find a way to finish against the Heat and get back in the win column. Julius Randle is named an All-Star, and Jalen Brunson is not.

(14:28) — JAMES JONES: Former NFL receiver James Jones talks about two of his former QBs, Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, and whether either of them will fit with the Jets.

(31:48) — ZACH BRAZILLER: New York Post Knicks and college reporter Zach Braziller joins the show to discuss the Knicks’ late-game situations, RJ Barrett, and the local college basketball scene.

(53:20) — TIM O’TOOLE: Friend of the show Tim O’Toole returns to talk about his Pittsburgh Panthers, NCAA Tournament hopes, and recruiting in this NIL era.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: James Jones, Zach Brazilier, and Tim O’Toole

Producer: Stefan Anderson

