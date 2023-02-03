 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

James Jones on Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, Coach O’Toole Talks Pitt’s Hot Start, and Zach Braziller Assesses the Knicks’ Close Games

Plus, John talks the New York Knicks’ win against the Heat

By John Jastremski
Miami Heat v New York Knicks Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images


(2:09) — KNICKS: The Knicks find a way to finish against the Heat and get back in the win column. Julius Randle is named an All-Star, and Jalen Brunson is not.

(14:28) — JAMES JONES: Former NFL receiver James Jones talks about two of his former QBs, Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, and whether either of them will fit with the Jets.

(31:48) — ZACH BRAZILLER: New York Post Knicks and college reporter Zach Braziller joins the show to discuss the Knicks’ late-game situations, RJ Barrett, and the local college basketball scene.

(53:20) — TIM O’TOOLE: Friend of the show Tim O’Toole returns to talk about his Pittsburgh Panthers, NCAA Tournament hopes, and recruiting in this NIL era.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: James Jones, Zach Brazilier, and Tim O’Toole
Producer: Stefan Anderson

