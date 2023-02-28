UFC 285 Preview: Can Jon Jones Turn Back the Clock?



In this special Tuesday edition of the program, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy preview one of the best top-to-bottom UFC cards in recent memory. Today, the guys discuss:

• Who Jon Jones is (6:50)

• If Jones—after three years away—can still skate by on sheer talent or if the years of partying will finally catch up to him on Saturday night against Ciryl Gane

• 3PAC’s favorite personal memories from covering Jones in his prime and old Jones fights that newer fans should watch (23:40)

• How Valentina Shevchenko will fare against Alexa Grasso following the flyweight queen’s shaky performance against Taila Santos last June (44:44)

• The hype around Shavkat Rakhmonov and if he’s truly worthy of it (50:40)

• A massive test for rising lightweight Jalin Turner against Mateusz Gamrot (54:30)

• Bo Nickal’s long-awaited UFC debut in the first fight of the main card (1:00:00)

Plus, the guys discuss the prelims fight they’re most looking forward to (1:01:53) and take some calls from a few of the day ones (1:10:06).

To call into the show, please send a voice message to our email address: TheRingerMMAShow@gmail.com.

To receive a notification for our Twitter Spaces live show after UFC 285, please follow @ringer on Twitter.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

