UFC 285 Preview: Can Jon Jones Turn Back the Clock?

Plus, favorite Jones memories and the Shavkat Rakhmonov hype train

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
In this special Tuesday edition of the program, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy preview one of the best top-to-bottom UFC cards in recent memory. Today, the guys discuss:

• Who Jon Jones is (6:50)
• If Jones—after three years away—can still skate by on sheer talent or if the years of partying will finally catch up to him on Saturday night against Ciryl Gane
• 3PAC’s favorite personal memories from covering Jones in his prime and old Jones fights that newer fans should watch (23:40)
• How Valentina Shevchenko will fare against Alexa Grasso following the flyweight queen’s shaky performance against Taila Santos last June (44:44)
• The hype around Shavkat Rakhmonov and if he’s truly worthy of it (50:40)
• A massive test for rising lightweight Jalin Turner against Mateusz Gamrot (54:30)
• Bo Nickal’s long-awaited UFC debut in the first fight of the main card (1:00:00)

Plus, the guys discuss the prelims fight they’re most looking forward to (1:01:53) and take some calls from a few of the day ones (1:10:06).

To call into the show, please send a voice message to our email address: TheRingerMMAShow@gmail.com.

To receive a notification for our Twitter Spaces live show after UFC 285, please follow @ringer on Twitter.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

