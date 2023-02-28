Erik ten Hag’s First Manchester United Trophy, More Kylian Mbappé Brilliance and a Conti Cup Final Look Ahead

Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Flo Lloyd-Hughes to give flowers to Erik ten Hag, whose impressive debut season as Manchester United manager has already earned its first trophy (05:00). They also give flowers to Kylian Mbappé and discuss his brilliance after he equaled the PSG goal-scoring record at the age of just 24 (21:24), before they look ahead to this weekend’s Conti Cup final, which will see Arsenal face Chelsea immediately after Arsenal’s defeat to Emma Hayes’s side in last weekend’s FA Cup (37:56).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
