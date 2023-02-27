Ellen Pompeo’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit, Reviewing ‘Your Place or Mine,’ and Rihanna’s British Vogue Cover

The ladies are back this week discussing Ellen Pompeo’s not-so-ceremonious exit from the iconic show Grey’s Anatomy. After 19 seasons, Ellen finally says goodbye to Meredith Grey. Next, Juliet and Amanda discuss Your Place or Mine, starring Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon, and Jesse Williams. They also discuss Rihanna’s British Vogue cover, featuring her baby boy and A$AP Rocky, and more!
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher