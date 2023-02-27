 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Should the Bears Take Calls for Justin Fields? Is Jalen Ramsey Heading to Detroit?

Plus, debating what the Giants should do with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Sheil and Ben are back and ready to get the offseason rumor mill rolling. The Bears currently hold the no. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, but should they hold onto the pick and trade Justin Fields? All-Pro Rams CB Jalen Ramsey is likely on the move. Which team would be the best landing spot? Plus, the Giants have some big decisions to make between QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley. Who’s more likely to get a new deal, and who’s more likely to receive the franchise tag?

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

