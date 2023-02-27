What’s at “Steak” in the 2023 NFL Combine



Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! This week, the guys preview the 2023 NFL combine by ranking the stakes—using actual steaks as metrics—of the draft’s most significant scouting event. They discuss everything from how measurements will impact which quarterback gets selected first overall, to how they think the various skill players will test at this year’s combine (3:36). Finally, they close with a couple of emails and America’s favorite segment: Two Jargons, One Lie (46:47).

Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

