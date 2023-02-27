 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What’s at “Steak” in the 2023 NFL Combine

The guys preview the 2023 NFL combine by ranking the stakes—using actual steaks as metrics—of the draft’s most significant scouting event

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
NFL: MAR 03 Scouting Combine Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! This week, the guys preview the 2023 NFL combine by ranking the stakes—using actual steaks as metrics—of the draft’s most significant scouting event. They discuss everything from how measurements will impact which quarterback gets selected first overall, to how they think the various skill players will test at this year’s combine (3:36). Finally, they close with a couple of emails and America’s favorite segment: Two Jargons, One Lie (46:47).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

