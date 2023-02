Meg is joined by Juliet to review Episodes 6 through 10 of Season 5 of Drive to Survive. They touch on why this series stands out among the rest (6:56), recap some of the biggest surprises from the show, including Max Verstappen’s many appearances (9:44), and discuss what could come next for the series (46:40).

Host: Megan Schuster

Guest: Juliet Litman

Producer: Erika Cervantes

