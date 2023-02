Meg is joined by Jodi to recap Episodes 1 through 5 of Season 5 of Drive to Survive. They begin by highlighting certain scenes from Episode 1, including Binotto and Gunther driving through the Dolomites (7:54), then dive into the format of this season with an emphasis on team principals (18:06) and reveal big takeaways, the series MVP, and more!

Host: Megan Schuster

Guest: Jodi Walker

Producer: Erika Cervantes