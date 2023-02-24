 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Europa League Draw Sees Bellerín Return to Arsenal, Strikers’ Corner, and Remembering John Motson

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn to remember John Motson and to discuss the Europa League draw

By Ian Wright, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and Ryan Hunn
Sporting CP v FC Midtjylland: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg One - UEFA Europa League Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn to remember John Motson, who passed away this week (03:32). They then move onto the Europa League draw, which will see Héctor Bellerín return to Arsenal for the first time since his move away (11:04), Manchester United paired with Real Betis, and many more great ties. Finally, there’s another edition of Strikers’ Corner, where Ian analyses some of this week’s goals, including Vinícius Júnior’s incredible strike at Anfield (26:17), before wrapping up with a surprise fake trade.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Jonathan Fisher, Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Wrighty's House

The Latest

Future Foundation: Jake Roberts Is Building the Legacy He Always Wanted

How the WWE Hall of Famer picked up the pieces of his past and reclaimed his glory

By Cameron Hawkins

How Sam Allardyce’s England Changed Everything and Nothing at All

James Allcott is joined by Laurence McKenna to discuss Sam Allardyce’s 67-day stint in charge of the England national team

By James Lawrence Allcott

‘Cocaine Bear’ and the Pitfalls of Making a Bad Movie on Purpose

Apparently, every generation gets its ‘Snakes on a Plane’

By Adam Nayman

‘Party Down’ Isn’t Such a Downer Anymore

The 2023 version of ‘Party Down’ is less wrenching than its recession-era predecessor, but no less funny

By Alison Herman

Pats Dynasty Draft With Nick “Fitzy” Stevens

Brian and WEEI’s Nick "Fitzy" Stevens each draft their ultimate Patriots team by picking players from the dynasty years

By Brian Barrett

Seasoned Salt Lake City

With the All-Star break over, Jason shares what to expect from the Bulls the rest of the season before sharing what he things about the Patrick Beverley signing

By Jason Goff