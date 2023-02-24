

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn to remember John Motson, who passed away this week (03:32). They then move onto the Europa League draw, which will see Héctor Bellerín return to Arsenal for the first time since his move away (11:04), Manchester United paired with Real Betis, and many more great ties. Finally, there’s another edition of Strikers’ Corner, where Ian analyses some of this week’s goals, including Vinícius Júnior’s incredible strike at Anfield (26:17), before wrapping up with a surprise fake trade.

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Ryan Hunn and Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Producers: Jonathan Fisher, Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS