Seasoned Salt Lake City

With the All-Star break over, Jason shares what to expect from the Bulls the rest of the season before sharing what he things about the Patrick Beverley signing

By Jason Goff
Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images


The Full Go finally returns as Jason opens up the show by detailing his spotless trip to Mexico (02:28). With the All-Star break over, Jason shares what to expect from the Bulls the rest of the season before sharing what he things about the Patrick Beverley signing (22:29). NBA journalist Jeremy Woo joins the show to discuss his last piece he wrote for Sports Illustrated, a profile detailing the road and development of top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama (39:52). Also, Jason has made his decision about what the Bears should do with the top overall pick (56:19). Tim Anderson’s conversation with Chuck Garfien has caused a stir as the White Sox continue down a bad path before the 2023 season officially begins (01:08:15).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Jeremy Woo
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

