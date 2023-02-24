Seasoned Salt Lake City



The Full Go finally returns as Jason opens up the show by detailing his spotless trip to Mexico (02:28). With the All-Star break over, Jason shares what to expect from the Bulls the rest of the season before sharing what he things about the Patrick Beverley signing (22:29). NBA journalist Jeremy Woo joins the show to discuss his last piece he wrote for Sports Illustrated, a profile detailing the road and development of top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama (39:52). Also, Jason has made his decision about what the Bears should do with the top overall pick (56:19). Tim Anderson’s conversation with Chuck Garfien has caused a stir as the White Sox continue down a bad path before the 2023 season officially begins (01:08:15).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Jeremy Woo

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

