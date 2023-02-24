 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pats Dynasty Draft With Nick “Fitzy” Stevens

Brian and WEEI’s Nick “Fitzy” Stevens each draft their ultimate Patriots team by picking players from the dynasty years

By Brian Barrett
Football - NFL Super Bowl XLII - Media Day Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics’ overtime win in Indiana before breaking down the news that the Bruins have acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Capitols (0:30). Then, he is joined by WEEI’s Nick “Fitzy” Stevens and they discuss the Patriots’ offseason thus far (20:30). Later, they each draft their ultimate Patriots team by picking players from the dynasty years (53:00).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Nick “Fitzy” Stevens
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

