Pats Dynasty Draft With Nick “Fitzy” Stevens



Brian recaps the Celtics’ overtime win in Indiana before breaking down the news that the Bruins have acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Capitols (0:30). Then, he is joined by WEEI’s Nick “Fitzy” Stevens and they discuss the Patriots’ offseason thus far (20:30). Later, they each draft their ultimate Patriots team by picking players from the dynasty years (53:00).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Nick “Fitzy” Stevens

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

