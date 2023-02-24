 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Latest on the Jets and Derek Carr, Danny Heifetz on Daniel Jones’s Contract, Anthony Ramos on ‘Transformers,’ and Bob Parsons on PXG

Will the Jets sign Derek Carr or wait for Aaron Rodgers? And what will the Giants do now that Daniel Jones is looking for a hefty contract?

By John Jastremski
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images


(3:23) — GIANTS: Daniel Jones switched his agent and is looking for a hefty contract, what will the Giants do?

(7:32) — JETS: The Jets are still searching for their new starting QB, will they sign Derek Carr or wait for Aaron Rodgers to return from his sabbatical?

(15:13) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and Yankees.

(24:34) — DANNY HEIFETZ: The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz returns to discuss whether the Giants should franchise tag Daniel Jones or Saquon Barkley, and how they can improve their roster during the offseason.

(54:01) — ANTHONY RAMOS: Actor and NYC native Anthony Ramos joins the show to talk about the start of his acting career, Hamilton, his NY sports teams, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

(64:55) — ADAM VINATIERI: Legendary NFL kicker Adam Vinatieri discuss his career, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and helping Gronk learn how to kick.

(76:32) — BOB PARSONS: Mogul Bob Parsons joins the show to talk about his military background, his love for Baltimore, golf clubs, and PGX.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Danny Heifetz, Anthony Ramos, Adam Vinatieri, and Bob Parsons
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

