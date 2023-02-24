Latest on the Jets and Derek Carr, Danny Heifetz on Daniel Jones’s Contract, Anthony Ramos on ‘Transformers,’ and Bob Parsons on PXG



(3:23) — GIANTS: Daniel Jones switched his agent and is looking for a hefty contract, what will the Giants do?

(7:32) — JETS: The Jets are still searching for their new starting QB, will they sign Derek Carr or wait for Aaron Rodgers to return from his sabbatical?

(15:13) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and Yankees.

(24:34) — DANNY HEIFETZ: The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz returns to discuss whether the Giants should franchise tag Daniel Jones or Saquon Barkley, and how they can improve their roster during the offseason.

(54:01) — ANTHONY RAMOS: Actor and NYC native Anthony Ramos joins the show to talk about the start of his acting career, Hamilton, his NY sports teams, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

(64:55) — ADAM VINATIERI: Legendary NFL kicker Adam Vinatieri discuss his career, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and helping Gronk learn how to kick.

(76:32) — BOB PARSONS: Mogul Bob Parsons joins the show to talk about his military background, his love for Baltimore, golf clubs, and PGX.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Danny Heifetz, Anthony Ramos, Adam Vinatieri, and Bob Parsons

Producer: Stefan Anderson

