The Road to Jake Paul vs. Nathan Diaz, Valentina’s Flyweight Reign Is in Danger, and Where Does Dustin Poirier Stand?

Revved and ready to go after a week off, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy — the three forever kings of Spotify Live — preview a massive weekend in combat sports, discussing:

Petesy’s inspiring case for why you should watch Bellator Dublin this weekend (12:06)

Whether a loss to Tommy Fury on Sunday would end all interest in Jake Paul’s fighting career (22:46)

Whether it’s Fury or Paul with more pressure on his shoulders heading into Sunday

Why Jake Paul vs. KSI could be a bigger fight than Jake Paul vs. Nathan Diaz (44:50)

The depth of the women’s flyweight division and whether 23-year-old sensation Erin Blanchfield will be the one to take down flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko (55:51)

A STACKED UFC 285 card next weekend (1:05:41)

The booking of Beneil Dariush vs. Charles Oliveira and what this means for the future plans of UFC star Dustin Poirier (1:08:02)

Plus, the guys also give an update on the future of the program.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas