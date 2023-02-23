 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Road to Jake Paul vs. Nathan Diaz, Valentina’s Flyweight Reign Is in Danger, and Where Does Dustin Poirier Stand?

Plus a preview of UFC 285

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
Revved and ready to go after a week off, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy — the three forever kings of Spotify Live — preview a massive weekend in combat sports, discussing:

  • Petesy’s inspiring case for why you should watch Bellator Dublin this weekend (12:06)
  • Whether a loss to Tommy Fury on Sunday would end all interest in Jake Paul’s fighting career (22:46)
  • Whether it’s Fury or Paul with more pressure on his shoulders heading into Sunday
  • Why Jake Paul vs. KSI could be a bigger fight than Jake Paul vs. Nathan Diaz (44:50)
  • The depth of the women’s flyweight division and whether 23-year-old sensation Erin Blanchfield will be the one to take down flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko (55:51)
  • A STACKED UFC 285 card next weekend (1:05:41)
  • The booking of Beneil Dariush vs. Charles Oliveira and what this means for the future plans of UFC star Dustin Poirier (1:08:02)

Plus, the guys also give an update on the future of the program.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

