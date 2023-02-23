 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Resolved, Dining Should Require a Special License

Plus, kids as the death of punctuality, what it takes to be a respectful diner, and more

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Bogota, Colombia, Wok, Asian Thai Japanese restaurant, busy dining room filled with customers Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images


After Chris and Dave lead you through the dreaded chain reaction of what occurs in a restaurant kitchen when a table is five minutes late to their reservation, they do their very first Debate Club on whether dining should require a special license on the diner’s part. Other topics include kids as the death of punctuality, burying “friends of Dave” on the waiting list at Momofuku Ko, and what it takes to be a respectful diner.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Sasha Ashall, Aleya Zenieris, and Gabi Marler

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

‘Poker Face’ Episode 8 Recap

Jo and Rob discuss what might be the most meta episode of the series thus far

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney

We Interview Real Housewives Dr. Nicole Martin and Guerdy Abraira!

The two stars join to discuss life after Season 5, talk about the pettiest moments in the series, and tease the reunion

By Chelsea Stark

NFL Offseason Power Rankings

The Super Bowl is history, and the NFL’s hiring cycle is complete. Which teams are in the best positions heading into the 2023 offseason, and which ones are facing a tough rebuild?

By Austin Gayle

Eight Story Lines for the Rest of the Year and a Live Show Announcement

KOC and Verno discuss Trae Young’s future in Atlanta and the Western Conference postseason race

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

How Much Is WWE, AEW, and the Bloodline Worth to You?

Plus, the guys discuss Vince McMahon’s asking price to sell WWE

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more

Bryan Curtis on Sports Media, the Magic of Radio Row, and Podcasts vs. Radio. Plus, Life Advice.

Bryan joins the pod to discuss lessons learned from Fox’s Super Bowl broadcast, Tom Brady’s eventual broadcasting gig, vanishing middle-class media jobs, and more

By Ryen Russillo