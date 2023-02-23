Resolved, Dining Should Require a Special License

After Chris and Dave lead you through the dreaded chain reaction of what occurs in a restaurant kitchen when a table is five minutes late to their reservation, they do their very first Debate Club on whether dining should require a special license on the diner’s part. Other topics include kids as the death of punctuality, burying “friends of Dave” on the waiting list at Momofuku Ko, and what it takes to be a respectful diner.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Sasha Ashall, Aleya Zenieris, and Gabi Marler
