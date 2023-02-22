 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daniel Jones’s $45 Million (?), Anthony Richardson’s Ceiling, and First-Round QBs

The guys open up the mailbag to talk about the best landing spots for the top QBs, stats versus traits, how to value this year’s running back class, and much more

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! This week, the guys open up the mailbag to answer a variety of draft-related questions about topics including the best landing spots for the top QBs, stats versus traits, how to value this year’s running back class, and much more (17:39). They close with America’s favorite segment: Two Jargons, One Lie (53:11).

Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In NFL Draft

The Latest

Bryan Curtis on Sports Media, the Magic of Radio Row, and Podcasts vs. Radio. Plus, Life Advice.

Bryan joins the pod to discuss lessons learned from Fox’s Super Bowl broadcast, Tom Brady’s eventual broadcasting gig, vanishing middle-class media jobs, and more

By Ryen Russillo

Casting Throughout the Eras: Part 4

Danny, a contestant on the 41st season of ‘Survivor,’ talks about how he made an impact through his audition tape and how he navigated through the pre- and post-COVID-19 casting changes

By Riley McAtee and Tyson Apostol

Catching Up on ‘The Last of Us’

Justin and Micah give their thoughts on ‘The Last of Us’ halfway through the season

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Primer: Essential Moments and Animated Watch List

Mal and Jo discuss their favorite Mando moments to prepare for the new season

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Tiger’s Performance at Riviera, Honda Classic Preview, and Talking ‘Full Swing’ with Megan Schuster

The guys and Megan talk about standouts from ‘Full Swing,’ what they want to see more of in future seasons, and whether the show is ultimately successful

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

The Loris Karius Redemption Ripple and Neil Warnock to Replace Graham Potter?

James and Laurence McKenna also discuss if Abramovic was the ruthless one or if it’s the fan base

By James Lawrence Allcott