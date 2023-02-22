Daniel Jones’s $45 Million (?), Anthony Richardson’s Ceiling, and First-Round QBs



Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! This week, the guys open up the mailbag to answer a variety of draft-related questions about topics including the best landing spots for the top QBs, stats versus traits, how to value this year’s running back class, and much more (17:39). They close with America’s favorite segment: Two Jargons, One Lie (53:11).

Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts