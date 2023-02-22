Tiger’s Performance at Riviera, Honda Classic Preview, and Talking ‘Full Swing’ with Megan Schuster



House and Hubbard start with Tiger Woods’s play at the Genesis Invitational and whether he’ll be able to physically keep up with the likes of Jon Rahm and Max Homa (03:24). Then they discuss their takeaways from the West Coast Swing (16:19) and preview the Honda Classic (33:38). After, they are joined by The Ringer’s Megan Schuster to talk about Netflix’s Full Swing series (43:52). They discuss their standouts from the show, what they want to see more of in future seasons, and whether the show is ultimately successful.

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Guest: Megan Schuster

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

