Arsenal Back on Top and Discussing Netflix’s ‘Full Swing’

Ian and Ryan also talk about Rachel Daly getting two for England against Italy in the Arnold Clark Cup

By Ian Wright, Ryan Hunn, and Musa Okwonga
Aston Villa v Arsenal FC - Premier League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn to briefly recap Arsenal returning to the top of the Premier League (05:17) and Rachel Daly getting two for England against Italy in the Arnold Clark Cup (12:28). Then Musa Okwonga joins them to chat about Netflix’s new golf series, Full Swing (16:32). They discuss the series as a whole, what they liked, what they didn’t and their own experiences with golf. Spoiler warning: contains discussion of the episodes!

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Wrighty's House

