The 2023 Box Office Draft



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to conduct the first box office draft on The Town. Matt and Lucas each draft five blockbusters set to be released in 2023 with the goal of making the most money possible against the production budget. We add a twist to the draft by allowing each person the chance to sink the other team by giving them a movie they believe will flop.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link: puck.news/thetown

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify