The 2023 Box Office Draft

Matt and Lucas Shaw each draft five blockbusters set to be released in 2023, with the goal of making the most money possible against the production budget

By Matthew Belloni
Paramount Pictures


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to conduct the first box office draft on The Town. Matt and Lucas each draft five blockbusters set to be released in 2023 with the goal of making the most money possible against the production budget. We add a twist to the draft by allowing each person the chance to sink the other team by giving them a movie they believe will flop.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

