 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Matt Hasselback on Daniel Jones’s Breakout Season, Champ Bailey Talks Sauce, and Sage Rosenfels Finds a Solution For Jets QB Situation

JJ also lays out the biggest X-factors for the Yankees and Mets going into the 2023 season

By John Jastremski
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


(3:20) —SPRING TRAINING: JJ lays out the biggest X-factors for the Yankees and Mets going into the 2023 season
(9:05) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and load management.
(19:13) — MATT HASSELBACK: ESPN’s Matt Hasselback joins the show to discuss ways to help Zach Wilson bounce back and Daniel Jones’s 2022 campaign.
(31:55) — SAGE ROSENFELS: Former QB Sage Rosenfels discusses what the Jets need at QB for the upcoming season, Robert Saleh, and reflections on his playing career.
(48:24) — CHAMP BAILEY: Hall of Fame CB Champ Bailey talks about his favorite matchups in his career, Sauce Gardner, and how difficult it is to play CB in today’s game.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Champ Bailey, Sage Rosenfels, and Matt Hasselback
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Winners and Losers From 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

Who stood out, for better or worse, in Salt Lake City? We break down Jayson Tatum’s MVP, Mac McClung’s win, and more from the star-studded festivities.

By The Ringer Staff

The Life and Works of Julian Bond With Dr. Deborah McDowell

Bakari is joined by scholar Dr. Deborah McDowell to discuss the archiving and publication of activist Julian Bond’s writings in the Julian Bond Papers Project

By Bakari Sellers

Live From Salt Lake City With Special Guest Lauri Markkanen

Russillo was live in SLC during NBA All-Star Weekend with Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen

By Ryen Russillo

10 Biggest Lessons From the 2022 Season and Aidan Hutchinson Recaps His Rookie Season

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson talks Dan Campbell, John Harbaugh, and his first season in the NFL

By Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz

‘The Last of Us’ Episode 6 Recap

Charles and Van talk Joel and Ellie’s father-daughter bond and Tommy’s return

By Charles Holmes and Van Lathan

Eight Takeaways From Netflix’s ‘Full Swing’ Series

The golf docuseries starts strong with an illuminating look at Brooks Koepka and an introduction to Joel Dahmen—but does it answer all the questions we needed it to?

By Megan Schuster