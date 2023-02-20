Matt Hasselback on Daniel Jones’s Breakout Season, Champ Bailey Talks Sauce, and Sage Rosenfels Finds a Solution For Jets QB Situation



(3:20) —SPRING TRAINING: JJ lays out the biggest X-factors for the Yankees and Mets going into the 2023 season

(9:05) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and load management.

(19:13) — MATT HASSELBACK: ESPN’s Matt Hasselback joins the show to discuss ways to help Zach Wilson bounce back and Daniel Jones’s 2022 campaign.

(31:55) — SAGE ROSENFELS: Former QB Sage Rosenfels discusses what the Jets need at QB for the upcoming season, Robert Saleh, and reflections on his playing career.

(48:24) — CHAMP BAILEY: Hall of Fame CB Champ Bailey talks about his favorite matchups in his career, Sauce Gardner, and how difficult it is to play CB in today’s game.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Champ Bailey, Sage Rosenfels, and Matt Hasselback

Producer: Stefan Anderson

