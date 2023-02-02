 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

HBO CEO Casey Bloys on How the Network Has Adapted in the Streaming Era

Chris and Andy speak with Casey Bloys about the changes the network has been through since merging with Warner Bros., and more!

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
HBO’s The Last of Us Los Angeles Premiere Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO


Chris and Andy are joined by the chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max content, Casey Bloys, to talk about how programming for the network has changed since they shifted more squarely into streaming (5:15), the changes the network has been through since merging with Warner Bros. (33:05), and how the success of shows like House of the Dragon has informed what HBO wants to do going forward (54:16).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Casey Bloys
Producer: Kaya McMullen

