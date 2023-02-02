Tom Brady Retires (Again), and Standouts from Senior Bowl Week



Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! This week, the guys open by discussing Tom Brady’s retirement announcement, and the Denver Broncos’ decision to hire Sean Payton (1:30). Next, they share their reactions to standouts from Senior Bowl Week after attending in person (22:23). Finally, they close with a couple of listener emails (59:57).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

