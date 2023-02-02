 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tom Brady Retires (Again), and Standouts from Senior Bowl Week

The guys also discuss the Denver Broncos’ decision to hire Sean Payton

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images


Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! This week, the guys open by discussing Tom Brady’s retirement announcement, and the Denver Broncos’ decision to hire Sean Payton (1:30). Next, they share their reactions to standouts from Senior Bowl Week after attending in person (22:23). Finally, they close with a couple of listener emails (59:57).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

