Red Sox Season Preview With Steve Perrault

Plus, a discussion on the NBA dunk contest, the Bruins, and trade rumors surrounding Mac Jones

By Brian Barrett
Boston Red Sox Spring Training Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images


Brian opens with some thoughts on the Mac Jones trade rumors before touching on the NBA dunk contest and grading Jaylen Brown’s season so far. He also discusses the Bruins’ winning streak and their historic pace (0:30). He then chats with Steve Perrault from the ITM Podcast about the upcoming 2023 Red Sox season, and they project player over/under home run totals and rank the four Sox World Series teams (22:30). He ends by answering some listener voice mails (1:14:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Steve Perrault
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

