Red Sox Season Preview With Steve Perrault



Brian opens with some thoughts on the Mac Jones trade rumors before touching on the NBA dunk contest and grading Jaylen Brown’s season so far. He also discusses the Bruins’ winning streak and their historic pace (0:30). He then chats with Steve Perrault from the ITM Podcast about the upcoming 2023 Red Sox season, and they project player over/under home run totals and rank the four Sox World Series teams (22:30). He ends by answering some listener voice mails (1:14:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Steve Perrault

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify