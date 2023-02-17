On this packed episode, Wos sits down with Ben Golliver, National NBA writer for The Washington Post. to talk all things All-Star Weekend in the days leading up, then discuss the dunk contest, skills competition, and All-Star draft. They also touch on their final thoughts regarding the trade deadline, honing in on the Mavericks with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Later in the episode, Wos sits down with the sports writer for The Athletic and creator of podcast Between the Lines, Tashan Reed, to discuss race and the NFL.
Host: Wosny Lambre
Guests: Ben Golliver and Tashan Reed
Producer: Jade Whaley
