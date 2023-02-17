Offseason QB Matchmaker Game



Nora and Steven are ready for the offseason, and what better way to start it than by playing matchmaker for QBs on the move and teams that desperately need a QB? Although Aaron Rodgers is still on the Green Bay Packers, could he possibly end up in the Big Apple or reunite with Davante Adams in Sin City? Tom has officially retired and left Tampa; could his former teammate fill the void that he left? Plus, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy could be on the move, but should he just remain in Kansas City and wait for a better opportunity?

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins, Arjuna Ramgopal, and Stefan Anderson

