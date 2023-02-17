‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Instant Reactions

Time to shrink down to size and have the Midnight Boys give their thoughts on the latest entry into the MCU—’Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ (08:36). They talk about the wild world that the Quantum realm has to offer, as well as the introduction of the newest big bad, Kang. Later, they give the movies their own personal scores on the Midnight Meter.
Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Productional Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
