 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Subway Is Up for Sale, Another Candy Heist, and Tasting Dr Pepper

They discuss the cost benefits of ordering takeout, talk this week’s taste test, dole out some Personal Food News, and more!

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Subway sandwich shop sign above store entry Photo by: Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images


Juliet and Jacoby first share their thoughts on the New Jersey restaurant that has banned children under the age of 10. Then, they discuss the cost benefits of ordering takeout before they break down yet another food heist. For this week’s Taste Taste, they try the original and strawberries and cream flavors of Dr Pepper. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and react to some Listener Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Food News

The Latest

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Instant Reactions

Time to shrink down to size and have the Midnight Boys give their thoughts on the latest entry into the MCU

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

UFOs and Aliens and Drones and Balloons: Understanding the U.S. Sky Wars

The United States has shot down four objects over North American skies recently. What are we looking at, and what are we shooting at?

By Derek Thompson

J.D. Vance and Environmental Racism, Plus Chloe Bailey Backlash

Van and Rachel react to the environmental and political fallout from the East Palestine Train Derailment, before discussing GOP presidential runs and Chloe Bailey stirring up online controversy

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Cover, Rihanna’s Second Baby, and Kutcher and Witherspoon’s New Rom-Com

Plus, will a new HGTV show fill our ‘Magic Mike’ void?

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

Meet the 2028 NBA All-Stars

Predicting the NBA’s biggest stars five years from now may seem like a fool’s errand. But that didn’t stop us from trying.

By Zach Kram

What ‘Ant-Man’ Loses in the Quantum Realm

All the little things that make an ‘Ant-Man’ film so delightful have been stripped from the latest installment in service of the greater Marvel machine

By Miles Surrey