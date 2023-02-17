Subway Is Up for Sale, Another Candy Heist, and Tasting Dr Pepper



Juliet and Jacoby first share their thoughts on the New Jersey restaurant that has banned children under the age of 10. Then, they discuss the cost benefits of ordering takeout before they break down yet another food heist. For this week’s Taste Taste, they try the original and strawberries and cream flavors of Dr Pepper. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and react to some Listener Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify