Montas’s Shoulder Injury and Mad Dog on ‘First Take’

Plus, remembering Tim McCarver and talking with Brandon Marshall about his time in New York

By John Jastremski
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images


(1:26) — TIM MCCARVER: JJ remembers broadcasting legend Tim McCarver.
(4:27) — YANKEES: The news of Frankie Montas’s shoulder injury changes the Yankees’ starting rotation this upcoming season. How will they fill that hole?
(8:27) — KNICKS: The Knicks go into the All-Star break with a win over the Hawks and reclaim the sixth seed in the East.
(12:16) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Yankees, and Syracuse.
(26:39) — MAD DOG: Radio legend Chris “Mad Dog” Russo returns to talk about his weekly spot on First Take, Stephen A. Smith, the Jets, and his radio career.
(35:24) — AUSTIN EKELER: L.A. Chargers RB Austin Ekeler joins the show to discuss his season, Justin Herbert, Philip Rivers, and their heartbreaking playoff loss.
(43:42) — BRANDON MARSHALL: Former Jets and Giants WR Brandon Marshall reminisces on his time with the teams, his media career, and I Am Athlete.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, Brandon Marshall, and Austin Ekeler
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

