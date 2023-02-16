Montas’s Shoulder Injury and Mad Dog on ‘First Take’



(1:26) — TIM MCCARVER: JJ remembers broadcasting legend Tim McCarver.

(4:27) — YANKEES: The news of Frankie Montas’s shoulder injury changes the Yankees’ starting rotation this upcoming season. How will they fill that hole?

(8:27) — KNICKS: The Knicks go into the All-Star break with a win over the Hawks and reclaim the sixth seed in the East.

(12:16) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Yankees, and Syracuse.

(26:39) — MAD DOG: Radio legend Chris “Mad Dog” Russo returns to talk about his weekly spot on First Take, Stephen A. Smith, the Jets, and his radio career.

(35:24) — AUSTIN EKELER: L.A. Chargers RB Austin Ekeler joins the show to discuss his season, Justin Herbert, Philip Rivers, and their heartbreaking playoff loss.

(43:42) — BRANDON MARSHALL: Former Jets and Giants WR Brandon Marshall reminisces on his time with the teams, his media career, and I Am Athlete.

